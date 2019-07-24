At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 33 25 .569 — Schaumburg 32 28 .533 2 Windy City 27 34 .443 7½ Washington 26 36 .419 9 Joliet 24 37 .393 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 39 24 .619 — Evansville 35 26 .574 3 River City 33 28 .541 5 Southern Illinois 30 30 .500 7½ Gateway 24 35 .407 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 3, Joliet 1, 10 innings

Florence 4, Windy City 3

Washington 4, River City 3

Advertisement

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.