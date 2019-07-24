Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 24, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 33 25 .569
Schaumburg 32 28 .533 2
Windy City 27 34 .443
Washington 26 36 .419 9
Joliet 24 37 .393 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 39 24 .619
Evansville 35 26 .574 3
River City 33 28 .541 5
Southern Illinois 30 30 .500
Gateway 24 35 .407 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 3, Joliet 1, 10 innings

Florence 4, Windy City 3

Washington 4, River City 3

Advertisement

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard, Botswana service members feel the rhythm

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth