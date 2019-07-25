|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Schaumburg
|33
|28
|.541
|2
|Windy City
|27
|34
|.443
|8
|Washington
|26
|36
|.419
|9½
|Joliet
|24
|37
|.393
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Evansville
|35
|26
|.574
|3
|River City
|33
|28
|.541
|5
|Southern Illinois
|30
|31
|.492
|8
|Gateway
|24
|36
|.400
|13½
___
Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, TBD
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD
Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
