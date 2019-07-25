Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 25, 2019 2:56 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 34 25 .576
Schaumburg 33 28 .541 2
Windy City 27 35 .435
Washington 26 36 .419
Joliet 24 37 .393 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 40 24 .625
Evansville 35 26 .574
River City 33 28 .541
Southern Illinois 30 31 .492
Gateway 24 36 .400 14

Thursday’s Games

Florence 6, Windy City 5

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

