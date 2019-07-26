At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 34 26 .567 — Schaumburg 33 29 .532 2 Windy City 28 35 .444 7½ Washington 26 37 .413 9½ Joliet 25 37 .403 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 40 25 .615 — Evansville 35 27 .565 3½ River City 34 28 .548 4½ Southern Illinois 31 31 .500 7½ Gateway 25 36 .410 13

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Gateway, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

