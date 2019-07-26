Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 26, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 34 26 .567
Schaumburg 33 29 .532 2
Windy City 28 35 .444
Washington 26 37 .413
Joliet 25 37 .403 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 40 25 .615
Evansville 35 27 .565
River City 34 28 .548
Southern Illinois 31 31 .500
Gateway 25 36 .410 13

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Gateway, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established