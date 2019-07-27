At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 34 27 .557 — Schaumburg 34 29 .540 1 Windy City 28 36 .438 7½ Washington 26 38 .406 9½ Joliet 25 38 .397 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 40 26 .606 — Evansville 36 27 .571 2½ River City 35 28 .556 3½ Southern Illinois 32 31 .508 6½ Gateway 26 36 .419 12

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Washington 2

Evansville 7, Windy City 0

River City 5, Lake Erie 4, 12 innings

Gateway 2, Joliet 1

Southern Illinois 4, Florence 3

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Gateway, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

