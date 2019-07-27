|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|34
|27
|.557
|—
|Schaumburg
|34
|29
|.540
|1
|Windy City
|28
|36
|.438
|7½
|Washington
|26
|38
|.406
|9½
|Joliet
|25
|38
|.397
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Evansville
|36
|27
|.571
|2½
|River City
|35
|28
|.556
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|32
|31
|.508
|6½
|Gateway
|26
|36
|.419
|12
Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD
Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, cancelled
Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
