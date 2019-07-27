Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 27, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 34 27 .557
Schaumburg 34 29 .540 1
Windy City 28 36 .438
Washington 26 38 .406
Joliet 25 38 .397 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 40 26 .606
Evansville 36 27 .571
River City 35 28 .556
Southern Illinois 32 31 .508
Gateway 26 36 .419 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Gateway, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

