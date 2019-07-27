|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|34
|28
|.548
|—
|Schaumburg
|35
|29
|.547
|—
|Windy City
|28
|37
|.431
|7½
|Washington
|26
|39
|.400
|9½
|Joliet
|25
|38
|.397
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Evansville
|37
|27
|.578
|2½
|River City
|36
|28
|.563
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|32
|32
|.500
|7½
|Gateway
|26
|36
|.419
|12½
___
Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
River City 11, Lake Erie 2, 7 innings
Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1, 8 innings
Schaumburg 7, Washington 6
Evansville 8, Windy City 3
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 9:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, cancelled
Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
