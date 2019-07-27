At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 34 28 .548 — Schaumburg 35 29 .547 — Windy City 28 37 .431 7½ Joliet 26 38 .406 9 Washington 26 39 .400 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 41 26 .612 — Evansville 37 27 .578 2½ River City 36 28 .563 3½ Southern Illinois 32 32 .500 7½ Gateway 26 37 .413 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

River City 11, Lake Erie 2, 7 innings

Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1, 8 innings

Schaumburg 7, Washington 6

Evansville 8, Windy City 3

Joliet 5, Gateway 3

Lake Erie at River City, 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Gateway, cancelled

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

