At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 35 28 .556 — Schaumburg 35 29 .547 ½ Windy City 28 37 .431 8 Joliet 26 38 .406 9½ Washington 26 39 .400 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 41 27 .603 — Evansville 37 27 .578 2 River City 36 29 .554 3½ Southern Illinois 33 32 .508 6½ Gateway 26 37 .413 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

River City 11, Lake Erie 2, 7 innings

Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1, 8 innings

Schaumburg 7, Washington 6

Evansville 8, Windy City 3

Joliet 5, Gateway 3

Lake Erie 8, River City 1, 7 innings

Southern Illinois 3, Florence 2

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

