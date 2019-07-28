|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Schaumburg
|35
|29
|.547
|½
|Windy City
|28
|37
|.431
|8
|Joliet
|26
|38
|.406
|9½
|Washington
|26
|39
|.400
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Evansville
|37
|27
|.578
|2
|River City
|36
|29
|.554
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|33
|32
|.508
|6½
|Gateway
|26
|37
|.413
|12½
___
River City 11, Lake Erie 2, 7 innings
Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1, 8 innings
Schaumburg 7, Washington 6
Evansville 8, Windy City 3
Joliet 5, Gateway 3
Lake Erie 8, River City 1, 7 innings
Southern Illinois 3, Florence 2
Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
