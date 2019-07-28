Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 28, 2019 2:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 35 28 .556
Schaumburg 35 29 .547 ½
Windy City 28 37 .431 8
Joliet 26 38 .406
Washington 26 39 .400 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 41 27 .603
Evansville 37 27 .578 2
River City 36 29 .554
Southern Illinois 33 32 .508
Gateway 26 37 .413 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

River City 11, Lake Erie 2, 7 innings

Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1, 8 innings

Schaumburg 7, Washington 6

Advertisement

Evansville 8, Windy City 3

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Joliet 5, Gateway 3

Lake Erie 8, River City 1, 7 innings

Southern Illinois 3, Florence 2

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established