At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 35 28 .556 — Schaumburg 35 30 .538 1 Windy City 28 37 .431 8 Washington 27 39 .409 9½ Joliet 26 38 .406 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 41 27 .603 — Evansville 37 27 .578 2 River City 36 29 .554 3½ Southern Illinois 33 32 .508 6½ Gateway 26 37 .413 12½

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Joliet, cancelled

Washington 5, Schaumburg 0

Windy City at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

