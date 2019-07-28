Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 28, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 35 29 .547
Schaumburg 35 30 .538 ½
Windy City 28 38 .424 8
Washington 27 39 .409 9
Joliet 26 39 .400
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 41 27 .603
Evansville 38 27 .585
River City 37 29 .561 3
Southern Illinois 33 32 .508
Gateway 27 37 .422 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Gateway 3, Joliet 2

Washington 5, Schaumburg 0

Evansville 11, Windy City 4

Advertisement

River City 3, Lake Erie 2

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Gateway 3, Joliet 2, 7 innings

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA