At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 35 29 .547 — Schaumburg 35 30 .538 ½ Windy City 28 38 .424 8 Washington 27 39 .409 9 Joliet 26 39 .400 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 41 27 .603 — Evansville 38 27 .585 1½ River City 37 29 .561 3 Southern Illinois 33 32 .508 6½ Gateway 27 37 .422 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Gateway 3, Joliet 2

Washington 5, Schaumburg 0

Evansville 11, Windy City 4

Advertisement

River City 3, Lake Erie 2

Gateway 3, Joliet 2, 7 innings

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.