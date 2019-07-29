Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 29, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 35 29 .547
Schaumburg 35 30 .538 ½
Windy City 28 38 .424 8
Washington 27 39 .409 9
Joliet 26 40 .394 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 41 27 .603
Evansville 38 27 .585
River City 37 29 .561 3
Southern Illinois 33 32 .508
Gateway 28 37 .431 11½

___

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown