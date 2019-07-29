At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 35 29 .547 — Schaumburg 35 30 .538 ½ Windy City 28 38 .424 8 Washington 27 39 .409 9 Joliet 26 40 .394 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 41 27 .603 — Evansville 38 27 .585 1½ River City 37 29 .561 3 Southern Illinois 33 32 .508 6½ Gateway 28 37 .431 11½

Monday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

