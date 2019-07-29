|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|35
|29
|.547
|—
|Schaumburg
|36
|30
|.545
|—
|Windy City
|28
|38
|.424
|8
|Washington
|27
|39
|.409
|9
|Joliet
|26
|40
|.394
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Evansville
|38
|27
|.585
|1½
|River City
|37
|30
|.552
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|33
|32
|.508
|6½
|Gateway
|28
|37
|.431
|11½
Schaumburg 3, River City 1
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
