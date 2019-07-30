Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 30, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 35 29 .547
Schaumburg 36 30 .545
Windy City 28 38 .424 8
Washington 27 39 .409 9
Joliet 26 40 .394 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 41 27 .603
Evansville 38 27 .585
River City 37 30 .552
Southern Illinois 33 32 .508
Gateway 28 37 .431 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

