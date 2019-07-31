Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 31, 2019 12:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 36 29 .554
Schaumburg 36 31 .537 1
Windy City 28 39 .418 9
Washington 28 39 .418 9
Joliet 26 41 .388 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 41 27 .603
Evansville 38 28 .576 2
River City 38 30 .559 3
Southern Illinois 34 32 .515 6
Gateway 28 37 .431 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie 1, Evansville 0

River City 9, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 8, Joliet 4

Advertisement

Washington 12, Windy City 0

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'