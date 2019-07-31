|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|36
|30
|.545
|—
|Schaumburg
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Windy City
|28
|39
|.418
|8½
|Washington
|28
|39
|.418
|8½
|Joliet
|26
|41
|.388
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Evansville
|39
|28
|.582
|1½
|River City
|38
|31
|.551
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|34
|32
|.515
|6
|Gateway
|28
|37
|.431
|11½
___
Evansville 6, Lake Erie 0
Schaumburg 4, River City 1
Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Florence, cancelled
River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
