Frontier League

July 31, 2019 9:27 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 36 30 .545
Schaumburg 37 31 .544
Windy City 28 39 .418
Washington 28 39 .418
Joliet 26 41 .388 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 42 27 .609
Evansville 39 28 .582 2
River City 38 31 .551 4
Southern Illinois 34 32 .515
Gateway 28 38 .424 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 6, Lake Erie 0

Schaumburg 4, River City 1

Florence 1, Gateway 0

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

