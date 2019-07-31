Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 31, 2019 11:59 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 36 30 .545
Schaumburg 37 31 .544
Windy City 29 39 .426 8
Washington 28 40 .412 9
Joliet 27 41 .397 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 42 27 .609
Evansville 39 28 .582 2
River City 38 31 .551 4
Southern Illinois 34 33 .507 7
Gateway 28 38 .424 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 6, Lake Erie 0

Schaumburg 4, River City 1

Florence 1, Gateway 0

Joliet 5, Southern Illinois 2

Windy City 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

