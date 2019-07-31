At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 36 30 .545 — Schaumburg 37 31 .544 — Windy City 29 39 .426 8 Washington 28 40 .412 9 Joliet 27 41 .397 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 42 27 .609 — Evansville 39 28 .582 2 River City 38 31 .551 4 Southern Illinois 34 33 .507 7 Gateway 28 38 .424 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 6, Lake Erie 0

Schaumburg 4, River City 1

Florence 1, Gateway 0

Joliet 5, Southern Illinois 2

Windy City 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

