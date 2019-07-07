Listen Live Sports

Giants 1, Cardinals 0

July 7, 2019 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
St. Louis San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Mrtin lf 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 1
Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Dckrs lf 2 0 1 0
De.Fwlr rf 4 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 0 0
Munoz 3b 3 0 2 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0
Flherty p 2 0 1 0 Slater rf 3 0 0 0
O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 Solano ss 2 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0
Posey c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 6 0 Totals 25 1 2 1
St. Louis 000 000 000—0
San Francisco 000 000 10x—1

DP_St. Louis 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, San Francisco 2. 2B_Flaherty (2). HR_Longoria (12). SB_Edman (3), Munoz (4). CS_DeJong (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty L,4-6 7 2 1 1 1 6
Gant 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Samardzija W,6-7 7 4 0 0 0 2
S.Dyson H,14 1 1 0 0 0 3
Will.Smith S,23-23 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Samardzija (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:19. A_33,841 (41,915).

