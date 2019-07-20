Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 1, Mets 0

July 20, 2019 1:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .344
Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Hechavarria 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
deGrom p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200
a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Totals 33 0 3 0 1 9
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Slater rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .289
Sandoval 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Yastrzemski lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Beede p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .190
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dickerson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .356
Totals 31 1 3 0 7 13
New York 000 000 000 0—0 3 1
San Francisco 000 000 000 1—1 3 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for deGrom in the 8th. b-grounded out for Beede in the 8th. c-walked for Dyson in the 10th.

E_D.Smith (1). LOB_New York 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Cano (19), Pillar (22). CS_Belt (2). S_Yastrzemski.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Ramos); San Francisco 4 (Vogt, Panik 3). RISP_New York 0 for 1; San Francisco 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pillar.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 7 3 0 0 3 10 108 3.02
Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 6.91
Rhame, L, 0-1 1 2-3 0 1 0 3 3 38 5.40
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 8 3 0 0 1 5 89 4.70
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.61
Dyson, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.68

HBP_Beede (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:51. A_32,861 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.