Giants 1, Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Rhame p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|D.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Hechavarria 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|33
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.289
|Sandoval 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Beede p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dickerson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|0
|7
|13
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|3
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|3
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for deGrom in the 8th. b-grounded out for Beede in the 8th. c-walked for Dyson in the 10th.
E_D.Smith (1). LOB_New York 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Cano (19), Pillar (22). CS_Belt (2). S_Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Ramos); San Francisco 4 (Vogt, Panik 3). RISP_New York 0 for 1; San Francisco 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pillar.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|108
|3.02
|Avilan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|6.91
|Rhame, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|38
|5.40
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|4.70
|W.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.61
|Dyson, W, 4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.68
HBP_Beede (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:51. A_32,861 (41,915).
