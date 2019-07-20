Giants 1, Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .344 Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Rhame p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 D.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Hechavarria 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 deGrom p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200 a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Frazier 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Totals 33 0 3 0 1 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .289 Sandoval 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Vogt c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Yastrzemski lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Beede p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .190 b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dickerson ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .356 Totals 31 1 3 0 7 13

New York 000 000 000 0—0 3 1 San Francisco 000 000 000 1—1 3 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for deGrom in the 8th. b-grounded out for Beede in the 8th. c-walked for Dyson in the 10th.

E_D.Smith (1). LOB_New York 5, San Francisco 9. 2B_Cano (19), Pillar (22). CS_Belt (2). S_Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Ramos); San Francisco 4 (Vogt, Panik 3). RISP_New York 0 for 1; San Francisco 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pillar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 7 3 0 0 3 10 108 3.02 Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 6.91 Rhame, L, 0-1 1 2-3 0 1 0 3 3 38 5.40 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 8 3 0 0 1 5 89 4.70 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.61 Dyson, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.68

HBP_Beede (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:51. A_32,861 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.