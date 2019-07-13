Listen Live Sports

Giants 10, Brewers 7, 10 innings,

July 13, 2019 12:01 am
 
< a min read
San Francisco Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 Cain cf 6 0 1 0
Posey c 5 2 2 4 Yelich rf 5 1 2 0
Lngoria 3b 5 1 1 2 Grandal c 4 1 0 0
A.Dckrs lf 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 1 1 1
Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 2 2 2
Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 Thames 1b 3 1 2 2
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 Sladino ph 1 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 1 Hiura 2b 4 1 3 2
Slater rf 4 1 1 2 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 C.Andrs p 1 0 0 0
S.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 Dubon ph 1 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Burnes p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Austin ph 1 1 1 1 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 2 0
Ystrzms lf 0 1 0 0
Totals 40 10 10 10 Totals 41 7 13 7
San Francisco 000 022 011 4—10
Milwaukee 010 103 001 1— 7

E_S.Anderson (2). DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pillar (19), Moustakas (19), Braun (16), Thames (11), Hiura (2). 3B_Yelich (3). HR_Posey (4), Longoria (13), B.Crawford (6), Slater (3), Austin (8), Hiura (8). SB_Belt (3). CS_Cain (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
S.Anderson 5 6 4 4 3 8
Moronta BS,4 1 2 1 1 1 1
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2
S.Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Will.Smith W,2-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 1
Milwaukee
C.Anderson 5 3 2 2 0 5
Burnes 1 2 2 2 0 1
Claudio H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader BS,2 2 2 2 2 0 3
Albers L,4-3 1 3 4 4 1 0

S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Watson (Braun). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:33. A_40,186 (41,900).

