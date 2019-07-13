Giants 10, Brewers 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239 Posey c 5 2 2 4 0 1 .257 Longoria 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .237 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .290 d-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224 Slater rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .389 Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228 S.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Austin ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .195 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yastrzemski lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .242 Totals 40 10 10 10 1 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .245 Yelich rf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .330 Grandal c 4 1 0 0 1 3 .255 Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .262 Braun lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .275 Thames 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .263 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Hiura 2b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .276 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236 C.Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Dubon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aguilar 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .233 Totals 41 7 13 7 4 14

San Francisco 000 022 011 4—10 10 1 Milwaukee 010 103 001 1— 7 13 0

a-struck out for C.Anderson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. c-homered for Watson in the 8th. d-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th. e-grounded out for Smith in the 10th. f-grounded out for Albers in the 10th.

E_S.Anderson (2). LOB_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pillar (19), Moustakas (19), Braun (16), Thames (11), Hiura (2). 3B_Yelich (3). HR_Slater (3), off C.Anderson; Longoria (13), off Burnes; Austin (8), off Hader; Crawford (6), off Hader; Posey (4), off Albers; Hiura (8), off Melancon. RBIs_Posey 4 (26), Longoria 2 (39), Crawford (29), Slater 2 (11), Austin (20), Moustakas (54), Braun 2 (42), Thames 2 (38), Hiura 2 (14). SB_Belt (3). CS_Cain (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Dickerson); Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Thames, C.Anderson). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gamel, Moustakas. GIDP_Arcia.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA S.Anderson 5 6 4 4 3 8 82 4.48 Moronta 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.88 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.28 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.25 Smith, W, 2-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 2.17 Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.30 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Anderson 5 3 2 2 0 5 81 4.27 Burnes 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 8.22 Claudio, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.23 Hader 2 2 2 2 0 3 26 2.40 Albers, L, 4-3 1 3 4 4 1 0 27 4.50

S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-2. HBP_Watson (Braun). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:33. A_40,186 (41,900).

