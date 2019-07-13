Giants 10, Brewers 7

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Posey c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.257
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|d-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Slater rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.389
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|S.Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Austin ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yastrzemski lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|40
|10
|10
|10
|1
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.330
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Saladino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|C.Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Dubon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|41
|7
|13
|7
|4
|14
|San Francisco
|000
|022
|011
|4—10
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|103
|001
|1—
|7
|13
|0
a-struck out for C.Anderson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. c-homered for Watson in the 8th. d-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th. e-grounded out for Smith in the 10th. f-grounded out for Albers in the 10th.
E_S.Anderson (2). LOB_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pillar (19), Moustakas (19), Braun (16), Thames (11), Hiura (2). 3B_Yelich (3). HR_Slater (3), off C.Anderson; Longoria (13), off Burnes; Austin (8), off Hader; Crawford (6), off Hader; Posey (4), off Albers; Hiura (8), off Melancon. RBIs_Posey 4 (26), Longoria 2 (39), Crawford (29), Slater 2 (11), Austin (20), Moustakas (54), Braun 2 (42), Thames 2 (38), Hiura 2 (14). SB_Belt (3). CS_Cain (5).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Dickerson); Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Thames, C.Anderson). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Gamel, Moustakas. GIDP_Arcia.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|S.Anderson
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|82
|4.48
|Moronta
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.88
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.28
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.25
|Smith, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|2.17
|Melancon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.30
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Anderson
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|81
|4.27
|Burnes
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|8.22
|Claudio, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.23
|Hader
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|26
|2.40
|Albers, L, 4-3
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|4.50
S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-2. HBP_Watson (Braun). WP_Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:33. A_40,186 (41,900).
