Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 10, Brewers 7

July 13, 2019 12:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239
Posey c 5 2 2 4 0 1 .257
Longoria 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .237
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .290
d-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224
Slater rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .389
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228
S.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Austin ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .195
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .242
Totals 40 10 10 10 1 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .245
Yelich rf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .330
Grandal c 4 1 0 0 1 3 .255
Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .262
Braun lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .275
Thames 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .263
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Hiura 2b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .276
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236
C.Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Dubon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .233
Totals 41 7 13 7 4 14
San Francisco 000 022 011 4—10 10 1
Milwaukee 010 103 001 1— 7 13 0

a-struck out for C.Anderson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 6th. c-homered for Watson in the 8th. d-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th. e-grounded out for Smith in the 10th. f-grounded out for Albers in the 10th.

E_S.Anderson (2). LOB_San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pillar (19), Moustakas (19), Braun (16), Thames (11), Hiura (2). 3B_Yelich (3). HR_Slater (3), off C.Anderson; Longoria (13), off Burnes; Austin (8), off Hader; Crawford (6), off Hader; Posey (4), off Albers; Hiura (8), off Melancon. RBIs_Posey 4 (26), Longoria 2 (39), Crawford (29), Slater 2 (11), Austin (20), Moustakas (54), Braun 2 (42), Thames 2 (38), Hiura 2 (14). SB_Belt (3). CS_Cain (5).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Dickerson); Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Thames, C.Anderson). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 5; Milwaukee 4 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gamel, Moustakas. GIDP_Arcia.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
S.Anderson 5 6 4 4 3 8 82 4.48
Moronta 1 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.88
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.28
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.25
Smith, W, 2-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 2.17
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.30
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Anderson 5 3 2 2 0 5 81 4.27
Burnes 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 8.22
Claudio, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.23
Hader 2 2 2 2 0 3 26 2.40
Albers, L, 4-3 1 3 4 4 1 0 27 4.50

S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-2. HBP_Watson (Braun). WP_Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ben May; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:33. A_40,186 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.