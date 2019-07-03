Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 10, Padres 4

July 3, 2019 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Solano ss 6 2 3 1 Tts Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 6 1 3 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Austin lf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe cf 4 0 1 0
A.Dckrs ph-lf 1 1 0 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 2 1
Posey c 4 1 0 0 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 5 3 4 5 Stock p 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 5 2 4 1 Margot ph 1 1 1 0
Slater rf 3 0 2 2 F.Mejia c 4 0 1 0
Ystrzms ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 Strahm p 1 0 1 0
Beede p 4 0 0 0 Hedges ph 1 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Myers lf 2 1 1 2
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 44 10 17 10 Totals 34 4 9 4
San Francisco 110 140 030—10
San Diego 010 000 021— 4

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Longoria (14), Pillar 2 (18), Slater 2 (2), Margot (10). HR_Solano (1), Longoria 2 (10), F.Reyes (25), Myers (12). SF_Kinsler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede W,2-3 7 4 1 1 0 4
Moronta 1 3 2 2 0 2
D.Holland 1 2 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Strahm L,3-7 5 11 7 7 1 6
Erlin 2 3 0 0 1 3
Stock 2 3 3 3 2 2

WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Blakney.

Advertisement

T_3:12. A_24,007 (42,445).

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.