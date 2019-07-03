Giants 10, Padres 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Belt 1b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Austin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Posey c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Longoria 3b
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.237
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|c-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Beede p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.071
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Totals
|44
|10
|17
|10
|4
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Renfroe cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Margot ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Strahm p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Myers lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|0
|6
|San Francisco
|110
|140
|030—10
|17
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|021—
|4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Strahm in the 5th. b-walked for Austin in the 8th. c-singled for Slater in the 8th. d-struck out for Moronta in the 9th. e-doubled for Stock in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Longoria (14), Pillar 2 (18), Slater 2 (2), Margot (10). HR_Solano (1), off Strahm; Longoria (9), off Strahm; Longoria (10), off Strahm; Reyes (25), off Beede; Myers (12), off Moronta. RBIs_Solano (7), Longoria 5 (34), Pillar (47), Slater 2 (4), Yastrzemski (16), Reyes (42), Kinsler (19), Myers 2 (26). SF_Kinsler.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Beede 3, Dickerson); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 17; San Diego 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Panik, Pillar. FIDP_Naylor.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Austin, Longoria).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, W, 2-3
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|100
|5.64
|Moronta
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|2.95
|Holland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|6.02
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm, L, 3-7
|5
|11
|7
|7
|1
|6
|77
|5.42
|Erlin
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|5.08
|Stock
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|48
|10.12
WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:12. A_24,007 (42,445).
