The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 10, Padres 4

July 3, 2019 1:36 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano ss 6 2 3 1 0 0 .311
Belt 1b 6 1 3 0 0 1 .234
Austin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .283
Posey c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Longoria 3b 5 3 4 5 0 0 .237
Pillar cf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .248
Slater rf 3 0 2 2 1 1 .500
c-Yastrzemski ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Beede p 4 0 0 0 0 4 .071
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Totals 44 10 17 10 4 11
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .330
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Renfroe cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Reyes rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .223
Strahm p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300
a-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Myers lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .220
Garcia 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Totals 34 4 9 4 0 6
San Francisco 110 140 030—10 17 0
San Diego 010 000 021— 4 9 0

a-flied out for Strahm in the 5th. b-walked for Austin in the 8th. c-singled for Slater in the 8th. d-struck out for Moronta in the 9th. e-doubled for Stock in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Longoria (14), Pillar 2 (18), Slater 2 (2), Margot (10). HR_Solano (1), off Strahm; Longoria (9), off Strahm; Longoria (10), off Strahm; Reyes (25), off Beede; Myers (12), off Moronta. RBIs_Solano (7), Longoria 5 (34), Pillar (47), Slater 2 (4), Yastrzemski (16), Reyes (42), Kinsler (19), Myers 2 (26). SF_Kinsler.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Beede 3, Dickerson); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 17; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Panik, Pillar. FIDP_Naylor.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Austin, Longoria).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede, W, 2-3 7 4 1 1 0 4 100 5.64
Moronta 1 3 2 2 0 2 24 2.95
Holland 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 6.02
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strahm, L, 3-7 5 11 7 7 1 6 77 5.42
Erlin 2 3 0 0 1 3 37 5.08
Stock 2 3 3 3 2 2 48 10.12

WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12. A_24,007 (42,445).

