Giants 10, Padres 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano ss 6 2 3 1 0 0 .311 Belt 1b 6 1 3 0 0 1 .234 Austin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .283 Posey c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Longoria 3b 5 3 4 5 0 0 .237 Pillar cf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .248 Slater rf 3 0 2 2 1 1 .500 c-Yastrzemski ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Beede p 4 0 0 0 0 4 .071 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Totals 44 10 17 10 4 11

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .330 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Renfroe cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Reyes rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .239 Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .223 Strahm p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300 a-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Myers lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .220 Garcia 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Totals 34 4 9 4 0 6

San Francisco 110 140 030—10 17 0 San Diego 010 000 021— 4 9 0

a-flied out for Strahm in the 5th. b-walked for Austin in the 8th. c-singled for Slater in the 8th. d-struck out for Moronta in the 9th. e-doubled for Stock in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 11, San Diego 4. 2B_Longoria (14), Pillar 2 (18), Slater 2 (2), Margot (10). HR_Solano (1), off Strahm; Longoria (9), off Strahm; Longoria (10), off Strahm; Reyes (25), off Beede; Myers (12), off Moronta. RBIs_Solano (7), Longoria 5 (34), Pillar (47), Slater 2 (4), Yastrzemski (16), Reyes (42), Kinsler (19), Myers 2 (26). SF_Kinsler.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Solano 2, Beede 3, Dickerson); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 17; San Diego 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Panik, Pillar. FIDP_Naylor.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Austin, Longoria).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede, W, 2-3 7 4 1 1 0 4 100 5.64 Moronta 1 3 2 2 0 2 24 2.95 Holland 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 6.02 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strahm, L, 3-7 5 11 7 7 1 6 77 5.42 Erlin 2 3 0 0 1 3 37 5.08 Stock 2 3 3 3 2 2 48 10.12

WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12. A_24,007 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.