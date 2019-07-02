Listen Live Sports

Giants 13, Padres 2

July 2, 2019 1:36 am
 
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Solano ss 6 2 2 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 1 1 0
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0
Austin lf 2 2 1 2 Myers 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Dckrs ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 1
Posey c 5 1 2 2 G.Grcia 3b 1 0 1 0
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 3 2 2 F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 5 1 1 3 F.Mejia c 4 1 1 0
Slater rf 5 1 2 2 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 L.Allen p 1 0 0 0
Smrdzja p 3 1 1 0 Maton p 1 0 0 0
Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 Naylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1
Margot cf 2 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0
Hedges ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 13 14 12 Totals 33 2 5 2
San Francisco 000 241 240—13
San Diego 000 001 100— 2

E_Kinsler (4), Longoria 2 (10). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Solano (3), Austin (3), Posey (18), Longoria (13), Samardzija (1), G.Garcia (10), Naylor (4). 3B_Slater (1), Tatis Jr. (5). HR_Longoria (8), Pillar (12), Slater (1). SB_Tatis Jr. (13), Margot (11). SF_Machado (3). S_Samardzija (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija W,5-7 8 5 2 2 2 6
D.Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
L.Allen L,2-1 4 7 6 6 2 3
Maton 3 4 3 3 1 1
Wingenter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Stock 1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1

L.Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).

