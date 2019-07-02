Giants 13, Padres 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Austin lf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.198
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Longoria 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Slater rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Samardzija p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|c-Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|41
|13
|14
|12
|3
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Renfroe lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mejia c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Allen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Naylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|241
|240—13
|14
|2
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|5
|1
a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Austin in the 8th. c-flied out for Samardzija in the 9th. d-struck out for Stock in the 9th.
E_Longoria 2 (10), Kinsler (4). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Solano (3), Austin (3), Posey (18), Longoria (13), Samardzija (1), Naylor (4), Garcia (10). 3B_Slater (1), Tatis Jr. (5). HR_Longoria (8), off Maton; Slater (1), off Maton; Pillar (12), off Stock. RBIs_Belt (32), Austin 2 (19), Posey 2 (22), Longoria 2 (29), Pillar 3 (46), Slater 2 (2), Machado (57), Naylor (13). SB_Tatis Jr. (13), Margot (11). SF_Machado. S_Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Slater, Panik); San Diego 6 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer, Renfroe, Reyes, Margot, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; San Diego 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Posey, Belt, Machado, Kinsler 2, Naylor.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Posey, Solano).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 5-7
|8
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|114
|4.32
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.97
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 2-1
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|83
|4.24
|Maton
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|56
|7.77
|Wingenter
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.77
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|9.35
Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Stock 1-1. HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.