The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 13, Padres 2

July 2, 2019 1:36 am
 
1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano ss 6 2 2 0 0 1 .294
Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .227
Austin lf 2 2 1 2 2 0 .198
b-Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Posey c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .255
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Longoria 3b 4 3 2 2 0 0 .226
Pillar cf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .239
Slater rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .400
Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .235
Samardzija p 3 1 1 0 0 2 .130
c-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Totals 41 13 14 12 3 6
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .337
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .299
Myers 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Machado 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .276
Garcia 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Renfroe lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Mejia c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .210
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Allen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Maton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Naylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .221
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Totals 33 2 5 2 2 7
San Francisco 000 241 240—13 14 2
San Diego 000 001 100— 2 5 1

a-doubled for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Austin in the 8th. c-flied out for Samardzija in the 9th. d-struck out for Stock in the 9th.

E_Longoria 2 (10), Kinsler (4). LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 7. 2B_Solano (3), Austin (3), Posey (18), Longoria (13), Samardzija (1), Naylor (4), Garcia (10). 3B_Slater (1), Tatis Jr. (5). HR_Longoria (8), off Maton; Slater (1), off Maton; Pillar (12), off Stock. RBIs_Belt (32), Austin 2 (19), Posey 2 (22), Longoria 2 (29), Pillar 3 (46), Slater 2 (2), Machado (57), Naylor (13). SB_Tatis Jr. (13), Margot (11). SF_Machado. S_Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Posey, Slater, Panik); San Diego 6 (Tatis Jr., Hosmer, Renfroe, Reyes, Margot, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 16; San Diego 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Posey, Belt, Machado, Kinsler 2, Naylor.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Posey, Solano).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 5-7 8 5 2 2 2 6 114 4.32
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.97
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allen, L, 2-1 4 7 6 6 2 3 83 4.24
Maton 3 4 3 3 1 1 56 7.77
Wingenter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.77
Stock 1 1-3 2 3 3 0 1 28 9.35

Allen pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-0, Stock 1-1. HBP_Stock (Longoria). WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:12. A_25,274 (42,445).

