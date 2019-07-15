Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 19, Rockies 2

July 15, 2019 5:43 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .244
b-Austin ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Posey c 5 3 2 2 0 0 .259
Sandoval 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .270
Solano 3b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .315
Dickerson lf 5 3 3 1 1 0 .311
Crawford ss 6 3 5 8 0 0 .239
Yastrzemski rf-cf 6 4 4 3 0 0 .246
Pillar cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panik 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .230
Samardzija p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .107
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Totals 46 19 21 19 3 5
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Murphy 2b-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Story ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .287
a-Tapia ph-lf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .271
Dahl lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .305
Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Hampson 2b-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Desmond cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .270
McMahon 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .265
Reynolds 1b-p 3 0 2 0 1 1 .178
Wolters c-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Marquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Tinoco p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Almonte p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Iannetta c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 13
San Francisco 507 103 012—19 21 0
Colorado 000 001 100— 2 6 1

a-homered for Story in the 6th. b-flied out for Belt in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gott in the 8th. d-grounded out for Black in the 9th.

E_Hampson (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Dickerson 2 (6), Yastrzemski (6), Pillar 2 (21), Panik (15). HR_Crawford (7), off Marquez; Yastrzemski (6), off Marquez; Posey (5), off Tinoco; Crawford (8), off Tinoco; Tapia (7), off Samardzija; McMahon (8), off Samardzija. RBIs_Belt (35), Posey 2 (28), Dickerson (18), Crawford 8 (38), Yastrzemski 3 (21), Pillar 2 (51), Panik 2 (24), McMahon (40), Tapia (29). SB_Reynolds (2). S_Sandoval, Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Samardzija, Slater, Vogt); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Desmond 2). RISP_San Francisco 10 for 15; Colorado 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Yastrzemski.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 7-7 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 9 92 3.93
Gott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.06
Black 1 2 0 0 1 3 34 4.50
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.25
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, L, 8-5 2 2-3 11 11 11 0 3 83 5.12
Tinoco 2 2-3 6 5 4 1 1 52 5.54
Almonte 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 43 2.63
Reynolds 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Tinoco 1-1, Almonte 1-0. HBP_Reynolds (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:15. A_26,434 (50,398).

