Giants 19, Rockies 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|b-Austin ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Posey c
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Solano 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Dickerson lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Crawford ss
|6
|3
|5
|8
|0
|0
|.239
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|6
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Samardzija p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.107
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Slater ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|46
|19
|21
|19
|3
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Murphy 2b-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|a-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Dahl lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Hampson 2b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Desmond cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|McMahon 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Reynolds 1b-p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Wolters c-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Marquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Tinoco p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Almonte p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Iannetta c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|13
|San Francisco
|507
|103
|012—19
|21
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|6
|1
a-homered for Story in the 6th. b-flied out for Belt in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gott in the 8th. d-grounded out for Black in the 9th.
E_Hampson (2). LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 7. 2B_Dickerson 2 (6), Yastrzemski (6), Pillar 2 (21), Panik (15). HR_Crawford (7), off Marquez; Yastrzemski (6), off Marquez; Posey (5), off Tinoco; Crawford (8), off Tinoco; Tapia (7), off Samardzija; McMahon (8), off Samardzija. RBIs_Belt (35), Posey 2 (28), Dickerson (18), Crawford 8 (38), Yastrzemski 3 (21), Pillar 2 (51), Panik 2 (24), McMahon (40), Tapia (29). SB_Reynolds (2). S_Sandoval, Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Samardzija, Slater, Vogt); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, Desmond 2). RISP_San Francisco 10 for 15; Colorado 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Yastrzemski.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Reynolds).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 7-7
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|92
|3.93
|Gott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.06
|Black
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|4.50
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.25
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, L, 8-5
|2
|2-3
|11
|11
|11
|0
|3
|83
|5.12
|Tinoco
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1
|52
|5.54
|Almonte
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|43
|2.63
|Reynolds
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0, Tinoco 1-1, Almonte 1-0. HBP_Reynolds (Posey).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:15. A_26,434 (50,398).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.