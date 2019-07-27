Listen Live Sports

Giants 2, Padres 1

July 27, 2019 2:01 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .331
Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Slater rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
c-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .350
Posey c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258
Pillar cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Green 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .286
d-Sandoval ph-3b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .264
Austin lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .188
Yastrzemski lf-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097
a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 2 5 2 5 14
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .323
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .273
Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .243
Myers lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .068
Hedges c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .195
Lucchesi p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .061
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 37 1 5 1 3 10
San Francisco 001 000 000 01—2 5 1
San Diego 000 010 000 00—1 5 1

a-struck out for Samardzija in the 7th. b-flied out for Strahm in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 8th. d-doubled for Green in the 9th. e-flied out for Dyson in the 9th. f-struck out for Munoz in the 10th.

E_Belt (5), Hosmer (8). LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solano (9), Sandoval (20), Hosmer (20). HR_Sandoval (13), off Allen; Hedges (8), off Samardzija. RBIs_Solano (14), Sandoval (37), Hedges (29). SB_Austin (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt 3, Austin, Vogt); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 10; San Diego 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Pillar, Hosmer.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt), (Smith, Crawford, Belt); San Diego 1 (Machado, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 6 4 1 1 3 6 100 3.95
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.68
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.52
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.79
Melancon, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.57
Smith, S, 25-27 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.38
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 6 2 1 1 4 8 97 4.12
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.11
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.54
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.02
Munoz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Allen, L, 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 6.75

WP_Lucchesi 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:32. A_41,951 (42,445).

