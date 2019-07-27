Giants 2, Padres 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .331 Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 c-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .350 Posey c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Pillar cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Green 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .286 d-Sandoval ph-3b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .264 Austin lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .188 Yastrzemski lf-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .097 a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 2 5 2 5 14

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .323 Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .273 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .243 Myers lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .068 Hedges c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .195 Lucchesi p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .061 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Allen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 37 1 5 1 3 10

San Francisco 001 000 000 01—2 5 1 San Diego 000 010 000 00—1 5 1

a-struck out for Samardzija in the 7th. b-flied out for Strahm in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 8th. d-doubled for Green in the 9th. e-flied out for Dyson in the 9th. f-struck out for Munoz in the 10th.

E_Belt (5), Hosmer (8). LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solano (9), Sandoval (20), Hosmer (20). HR_Sandoval (13), off Allen; Hedges (8), off Samardzija. RBIs_Solano (14), Sandoval (37), Hedges (29). SB_Austin (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt 3, Austin, Vogt); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 10; San Diego 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Pillar, Hosmer.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt), (Smith, Crawford, Belt); San Diego 1 (Machado, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 6 4 1 1 3 6 100 3.95 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.68 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.52 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.79 Melancon, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.57 Smith, S, 25-27 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.38 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 6 2 1 1 4 8 97 4.12 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.11 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.54 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.02 Munoz 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Allen, L, 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 0 16 6.75

WP_Lucchesi 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:32. A_41,951 (42,445).

