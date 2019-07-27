Giants 2, Padres 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.331
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|c-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Green 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|d-Sandoval ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Austin lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Yastrzemski lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|2
|5
|2
|5
|14
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Myers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.068
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.061
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Allen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000
|01—2
|5
|1
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000
|00—1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Samardzija in the 7th. b-flied out for Strahm in the 7th. c-struck out for Slater in the 8th. d-doubled for Green in the 9th. e-flied out for Dyson in the 9th. f-struck out for Munoz in the 10th.
E_Belt (5), Hosmer (8). LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solano (9), Sandoval (20), Hosmer (20). HR_Sandoval (13), off Allen; Hedges (8), off Samardzija. RBIs_Solano (14), Sandoval (37), Hedges (29). SB_Austin (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Belt 3, Austin, Vogt); San Diego 1 (Myers). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 10; San Diego 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Pillar. GIDP_Pillar, Hosmer.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Solano, Belt), (Smith, Crawford, Belt); San Diego 1 (Machado, Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|100
|3.95
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.68
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.52
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.79
|Melancon, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.57
|Smith, S, 25-27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.38
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|97
|4.12
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.11
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.54
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.02
|Munoz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Allen, L, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|6.75
WP_Lucchesi 2.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:32. A_41,951 (42,445).
