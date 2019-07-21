Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 3, Mets 2, 12 innings,

July 21, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McNeil rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Solano 2b 5 0 1 0
J..Dvis lf 5 0 2 0 Slater rf 5 0 0 0
Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Austin 1b 3 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 5 0 0 0 Posey c 3 2 2 0
Cnforto cf-rf 5 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0
T.Frzer 3b 5 0 1 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0
A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 1 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Hchvrri 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Dckrs ph 1 0 0 0
Matz p 1 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Z.Green 3b 3 0 2 1
Cano ph 1 0 0 0 Sndoval ph-3b 2 0 0 0
S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 5 0 1 1
D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Ystrzms lf-cf 4 1 1 1
Ed.Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Menez p 2 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Panik ph 1 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Vogt lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 2 5 2 Totals 40 3 7 3
New York 020 000 000 000—2
San Francisco 010 100 000 001—3

E_T.Frazier (7). DP_New York 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_J..Davis (10), Posey (19), Z.Green (1). HR_Conforto (18), A.Rosario (11), Yastrzemski (9). S_Matz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz 6 6 2 2 1 6
J.Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ed.Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 0 0 0 0 2 0
Gsellman L,1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
San Francisco
Menez 5 3 2 2 2 6
Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 1
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Will.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2
Melancon 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gott W,6-0 1 1 0 0 0 2

Familia pitched to 2 batters in the 11th

HBP_by S.Lugo (Posey).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:28. A_35,406 (41,915).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.