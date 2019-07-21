Giants 3, Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Davis lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Conforto cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.247
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Hechavarria 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-D.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|39
|2
|5
|2
|4
|14
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Slater rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Austin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|c-Belt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Posey c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Green 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|d-Sandoval ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Yastrzemski lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|Menez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vogt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|40
|3
|7
|3
|3
|10
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|010
|100
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Watson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wilson in the 8th. c-popped out for Austin in the 8th. d-popped out for Green in the 9th. e-struck out for Lugo in the 10th. f-grounded out for Melancon in the 11th.
E_Frazier (7). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Davis (10), Posey (19), Green (1). HR_Conforto (18), off Menez; Rosario (11), off Menez; Yastrzemski (9), off Gsellman. RBIs_Conforto (49), Rosario (46), Green (1), Crawford (42), Yastrzemski (27). S_Matz.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (McNeil, Hechavarria); San Francisco 4 (Posey, Menez 2, Sandoval). RISP_New York 0 for 3; San Francisco 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Slater, Dickerson. FIDP_Alonso. GIDP_Slater, Dickerson.
DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Gsellman, Rosario, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Pillar, Green).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|88
|4.75
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.87
|Lugo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|2.96
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.93
|Familia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|6.89
|Gsellman, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.92
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Menez
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|84
|3.60
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.58
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.62
|W.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.55
|Melancon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.83
|Gott, W, 6-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.73
Familia pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-0. HBP_Lugo (Posey).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:28. A_35,406 (41,915).
