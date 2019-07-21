Listen Live Sports

...

Giants 3, Mets 2

July 21, 2019 7:48 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .339
Davis lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .289
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .265
Ramos c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Conforto cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Frazier 3b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .247
Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .274
Hechavarria 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Cano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Totals 39 2 5 2 4 14
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Slater rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .183
c-Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Posey c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .260
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Green 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .667
d-Sandoval ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Yastrzemski lf-cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .259
Menez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vogt lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Totals 40 3 7 3 3 10
New York 020 000 000 000—2 5 1
San Francisco 010 100 000 001—3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Watson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wilson in the 8th. c-popped out for Austin in the 8th. d-popped out for Green in the 9th. e-struck out for Lugo in the 10th. f-grounded out for Melancon in the 11th.

E_Frazier (7). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Davis (10), Posey (19), Green (1). HR_Conforto (18), off Menez; Rosario (11), off Menez; Yastrzemski (9), off Gsellman. RBIs_Conforto (49), Rosario (46), Green (1), Crawford (42), Yastrzemski (27). S_Matz.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (McNeil, Hechavarria); San Francisco 4 (Posey, Menez 2, Sandoval). RISP_New York 0 for 3; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Slater, Dickerson. FIDP_Alonso. GIDP_Slater, Dickerson.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Gsellman, Rosario, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Pillar, Green).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 6 6 2 2 1 6 88 4.75
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.87
Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 1 31 2.96
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.93
Familia 0 0 0 0 2 0 11 6.89
Gsellman, L, 1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.92
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Menez 5 3 2 2 2 6 84 3.60
Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.58
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.88
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.62
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.55
Melancon 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.83
Gott, W, 6-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.73

Familia pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-0. HBP_Lugo (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:28. A_35,406 (41,915).

