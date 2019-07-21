Giants 3, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .339 Davis lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .289 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .265 Ramos c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Conforto cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Frazier 3b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .247 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .274 Hechavarria 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-D.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Totals 39 2 5 2 4 14

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Slater rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .183 c-Belt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Posey c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .260 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Green 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .667 d-Sandoval ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Yastrzemski lf-cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .259 Menez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vogt lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Totals 40 3 7 3 3 10

New York 020 000 000 000—2 5 1 San Francisco 010 100 000 001—3 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Watson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wilson in the 8th. c-popped out for Austin in the 8th. d-popped out for Green in the 9th. e-struck out for Lugo in the 10th. f-grounded out for Melancon in the 11th.

E_Frazier (7). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Davis (10), Posey (19), Green (1). HR_Conforto (18), off Menez; Rosario (11), off Menez; Yastrzemski (9), off Gsellman. RBIs_Conforto (49), Rosario (46), Green (1), Crawford (42), Yastrzemski (27). S_Matz.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (McNeil, Hechavarria); San Francisco 4 (Posey, Menez 2, Sandoval). RISP_New York 0 for 3; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Slater, Dickerson. FIDP_Alonso. GIDP_Slater, Dickerson.

DP_New York 2 (Rosario, Hechavarria, Alonso), (Gsellman, Rosario, Alonso); San Francisco 1 (Pillar, Green).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 6 6 2 2 1 6 88 4.75 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.87 Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 1 31 2.96 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.93 Familia 0 0 0 0 2 0 11 6.89 Gsellman, L, 1-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 13 4.92 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Menez 5 3 2 2 2 6 84 3.60 Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.58 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.88 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.62 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.55 Melancon 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.83 Gott, W, 6-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.73

Familia pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gsellman 2-0. HBP_Lugo (Posey).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, James Hoye; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:28. A_35,406 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.