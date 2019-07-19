Listen Live Sports

Giants 3, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-2b 7 1 2 0 0 2 .344
Davis lf 7 0 3 0 0 0 .281
Alonso 1b 7 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Frazier 3b 7 0 0 0 0 4 .244
Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
h-Matz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mazza p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rosario ss 6 0 1 0 1 2 .272
Nido c 5 0 1 0 1 1 .242
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .178
d-Ramos ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267
1-Guillorme pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
a-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Conforto ph-cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .254
Totals 56 2 11 1 4 16
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 7 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Posey c 7 0 1 0 0 4 .259
Sandoval 3b 7 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Dickerson lf 7 1 3 0 0 2 .356
Crawford ss 6 1 2 1 1 1 .240
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .265
b-Slater ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Pillar cf 6 0 2 1 0 1 .249
Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .233
c-Solano ph-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .343
Bumgarner p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Austin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
i-Beede ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 56 3 14 3 4 18
New York 100 000 000 000 000 1—2 11 0
San Francisco 000 100 000 000 000 2—3 14 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Syndergaard in the 8th. b-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. c-flied out for Panik in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Lagares in the 10th. e-struck out for Avilan in the 10th. f-walked for W.Smith in the 10th. g-walked for Watson in the 12th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 14th. i-struck out for Gott in the 14th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 10th.

LOB_New York 10, San Francisco 14. 2B_McNeil (26), Rosario (19), Nido (3), Belt (17), Dickerson (8), Crawford (18). 3B_Dickerson (3), Yastrzemski (2). HR_Alonso (32), off Jerez. RBIs_Alonso (72), Crawford (41), Pillar (53), Solano (13). SB_Panik (4). CS_Rosario (5). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil 2, Davis, Alonso, Syndergaard); San Francisco 6 (Belt 2, Posey, Pillar, Panik, Beede). RISP_New York 1 for 9; San Francisco 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Davis, Alonso, Sandoval, Crawford.

DP_New York 2 (Familia, Rosario, Alonso), (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Sandoval, Panik, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 7 6 1 1 1 8 108 4.36
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.09
Avilan 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 7.42
Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.06
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.89
Gsellman 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 4.88
Wilson 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.29
Mazza, L, 0-1 1 5 2 2 0 0 26 5.19
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 9 5 1 1 1 6 94 3.65
W.Smith 1 2 0 0 1 3 22 2.68
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.64
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.95
Holland 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 5.45
Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.82
Jerez, W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 2 2 39 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 2-0. HBP_Mazza (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:47. A_36,862 (41,915).

