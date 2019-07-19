Giants 3, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-2b 7 1 2 0 0 2 .344 Davis lf 7 0 3 0 0 0 .281 Alonso 1b 7 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Frazier 3b 7 0 0 0 0 4 .244 Cano 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — h-Matz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mazza p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rosario ss 6 0 1 0 1 2 .272 Nido c 5 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .178 d-Ramos ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 1-Guillorme pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — D.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 a-Hechavarria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Conforto ph-cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .254 Totals 56 2 11 1 4 16

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 7 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Posey c 7 0 1 0 0 4 .259 Sandoval 3b 7 1 1 0 0 1 .258 Dickerson lf 7 1 3 0 0 2 .356 Crawford ss 6 1 2 1 1 1 .240 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .265 b-Slater ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Pillar cf 6 0 2 1 0 1 .249 Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .233 c-Solano ph-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .343 Bumgarner p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Vogt ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Austin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — i-Beede ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 56 3 14 3 4 18

New York 100 000 000 000 000 1—2 11 0 San Francisco 000 100 000 000 000 2—3 14 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Syndergaard in the 8th. b-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. c-flied out for Panik in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Lagares in the 10th. e-struck out for Avilan in the 10th. f-walked for W.Smith in the 10th. g-walked for Watson in the 12th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 14th. i-struck out for Gott in the 14th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 10th.

LOB_New York 10, San Francisco 14. 2B_McNeil (26), Rosario (19), Nido (3), Belt (17), Dickerson (8), Crawford (18). 3B_Dickerson (3), Yastrzemski (2). HR_Alonso (32), off Jerez. RBIs_Alonso (72), Crawford (41), Pillar (53), Solano (13). SB_Panik (4). CS_Rosario (5). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil 2, Davis, Alonso, Syndergaard); San Francisco 6 (Belt 2, Posey, Pillar, Panik, Beede). RISP_New York 1 for 9; San Francisco 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Davis, Alonso, Sandoval, Crawford.

DP_New York 2 (Familia, Rosario, Alonso), (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Sandoval, Panik, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 7 6 1 1 1 8 108 4.36 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.09 Avilan 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 7.42 Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.06 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.89 Gsellman 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 4.88 Wilson 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.29 Mazza, L, 0-1 1 5 2 2 0 0 26 5.19 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 9 5 1 1 1 6 94 3.65 W.Smith 1 2 0 0 1 3 22 2.68 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.64 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.95 Holland 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 5.45 Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.82 Jerez, W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 2 2 39 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 2-0. HBP_Mazza (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_4:47. A_36,862 (41,915).

