Giants 3, Mets 2

|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-2b
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.344
|Davis lf
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Alonso 1b
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Frazier 3b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Matz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mazza p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rosario ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Nido c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|d-Ramos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|1-Guillorme pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|D.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|a-Hechavarria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Conforto ph-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|56
|2
|11
|1
|4
|16
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Posey c
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.259
|Sandoval 3b
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Dickerson lf
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.356
|Crawford ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|b-Slater ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Pillar cf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Panik 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|c-Solano ph-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.343
|Bumgarner p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Vogt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Austin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|i-Beede ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Jerez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|56
|3
|14
|3
|4
|18
|New York
|100
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1—2
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|000
|000
|2—3
|14
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Syndergaard in the 8th. b-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. c-flied out for Panik in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Lagares in the 10th. e-struck out for Avilan in the 10th. f-walked for W.Smith in the 10th. g-walked for Watson in the 12th. h-struck out for Gsellman in the 14th. i-struck out for Gott in the 14th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 10th.
LOB_New York 10, San Francisco 14. 2B_McNeil (26), Rosario (19), Nido (3), Belt (17), Dickerson (8), Crawford (18). 3B_Dickerson (3), Yastrzemski (2). HR_Alonso (32), off Jerez. RBIs_Alonso (72), Crawford (41), Pillar (53), Solano (13). SB_Panik (4). CS_Rosario (5). SF_Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil 2, Davis, Alonso, Syndergaard); San Francisco 6 (Belt 2, Posey, Pillar, Panik, Beede). RISP_New York 1 for 9; San Francisco 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Davis, Alonso, Sandoval, Crawford.
DP_New York 2 (Familia, Rosario, Alonso), (McNeil, Rosario, Alonso); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Sandoval, Panik, Belt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|8
|108
|4.36
|Lugo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
|Avilan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.42
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.06
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.89
|Gsellman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|4.88
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.29
|Mazza, L, 0-1
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|5.19
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.65
|W.Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2.68
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.64
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.95
|Holland
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.45
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.82
|Jerez, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|39
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 2-0. HBP_Mazza (Slater).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_4:47. A_36,862 (41,915).
