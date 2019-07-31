Listen Live Sports

Giants 5, Phillies 1

July 31, 2019 10:23 pm
 
San Francisco Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0
Ystrzms lf 4 1 1 0 Segura ss 4 0 2 0
Posey c 5 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 1 B.Hrper rf 2 1 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 0 1 0
Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0
Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 Haseley lf 3 0 0 1
Slater rf 4 0 2 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0
Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0 Vlsquez p 2 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 Quinn ph 1 0 0 0
Eflin p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 5 1
San Francisco 000 005 000—5
Philadelphia 000 000 100—1

DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Panik (17), Realmuto (21). HR_Posey (6), Sandoval (14), Pillar (13). S_Samardzija (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija W,8-8 6 3 0 0 1 5
Watson 1 1 1 1 1 1
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 1
Will.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,3-6 5 4 2 2 3 6
Morgan 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Morin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Eflin 1 1 0 0 2 2

Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:02. A_31,313 (43,647).

