Giants 5, Phillies 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.233
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Haseley lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Eflin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|000—5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
a-popped out for Neris in the 8th. b-struck out for Moronta in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Panik (17), Realmuto (21). HR_Posey (6), off Velasquez; Sandoval (14), off Morgan; Pillar (13), off Morgan. RBIs_Posey 2 (31), Sandoval (39), Pillar 2 (57), Haseley (10). S_Samardzija.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Posey 4); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Haseley. LIDP_Posey. GIDP_Velasquez.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hoskins).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, W, 8-8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|90
|3.75
|Watson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.93
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.62
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.66
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 3-6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|90
|4.40
|Morgan
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|3.94
|Morin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.96
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.66
|Eflin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|4.59
Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:02. A_31,313 (43,647).
