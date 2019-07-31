Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 5, Phillies 1

July 31, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .233
Yastrzemski lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .274
Posey c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .259
Sandoval 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .265
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232
Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .239
Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Slater rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 5 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Harper rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Haseley lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .262
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129
Eflin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 8
San Francisco 000 005 000—5 8 0
Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 5 0

a-popped out for Neris in the 8th. b-struck out for Moronta in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Panik (17), Realmuto (21). HR_Posey (6), off Velasquez; Sandoval (14), off Morgan; Pillar (13), off Morgan. RBIs_Posey 2 (31), Sandoval (39), Pillar 2 (57), Haseley (10). S_Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Posey 4); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Haseley. LIDP_Posey. GIDP_Velasquez.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hoskins).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, W, 8-8 6 3 0 0 1 5 90 3.75
Watson 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.93
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.62
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 3-6 5 4 2 2 3 6 90 4.40
Morgan 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.94
Morin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.96
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.66
Eflin 1 1 0 0 2 2 21 4.59

Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:02. A_31,313 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'