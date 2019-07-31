Giants 5, Phillies 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .233 Yastrzemski lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .274 Posey c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .259 Sandoval 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .265 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232 Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .239 Panik 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Slater rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 8 5 5 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Segura ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Harper rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .252 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Haseley lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .262 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .129 Eflin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152 Totals 31 1 5 1 2 8

San Francisco 000 005 000—5 8 0 Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 5 0

a-popped out for Neris in the 8th. b-struck out for Moronta in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Panik (17), Realmuto (21). HR_Posey (6), off Velasquez; Sandoval (14), off Morgan; Pillar (13), off Morgan. RBIs_Posey 2 (31), Sandoval (39), Pillar 2 (57), Haseley (10). S_Samardzija.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Posey 4); Philadelphia 1 (Franco). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Haseley. LIDP_Posey. GIDP_Velasquez.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt); Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hoskins).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, W, 8-8 6 3 0 0 1 5 90 3.75 Watson 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.93 Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.62 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 3-6 5 4 2 2 3 6 90 4.40 Morgan 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.94 Morin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.96 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.66 Eflin 1 1 0 0 2 2 21 4.59

Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:02. A_31,313 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.