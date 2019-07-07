Giants 8, Cardinals 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 3b-2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .286 J.Martinez rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .290 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 0 2 .257 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .254 O’Neill lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Fowler cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .244 e-Munoz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Mikolas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 b-Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Bader ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 g-Molina ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Totals 35 4 10 4 0 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .239 Yastrzemski rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Posey c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .297 Sandoval 3b 3 2 2 3 0 1 .288 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .223 Pillar cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .139 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Slater ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .545 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 8 11 8 1 12

St. Louis 100 000 030—4 10 1 San Francisco 100 400 30x—8 11 1

a-homered for Dyson in the 4th. b-struck out for Mikolas in the 5th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 6th. d-grounded out for Ponce de Leon in the 7th. e-flied out for Wong in the 8th. f-lined out for Watson in the 8th. g-singled for Brebbia in the 9th.

E_O’Neill (2), Posey (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, San Francisco 6. 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Goldschmidt (16), off Watson; Slater (2), off Mikolas; Sandoval (11), off Webb. RBIs_Goldschmidt 4 (37), Dickerson (17), Sandoval 3 (33), Slater 4 (9). SB_Yastrzemski (1). SF_Sandoval. S_Mikolas.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman, Fowler, Wieters); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_O’Neill, Panik. GIDP_J.Martinez, Wieters.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Sandoval, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas, L, 5-9 4 6 5 4 0 6 72 4.53 Ponce de Leon 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 2.16 Webb 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 27 4.45 Brebbia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.12 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 2 4 1 1 0 2 39 4.03 Dyson, W, 3-1 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.36 Moronta 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 2.72 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.17 Watson 1 3 3 3 0 0 23 3.38 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0. HBP_Mikolas (Dickerson), Moronta (Wong), Watson (DeJong).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:13. A_32,487 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.