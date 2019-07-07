Giants 8, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 3b-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|J.Martinez rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.254
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|e-Munoz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Mikolas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|b-Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Bader ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|g-Molina ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|0
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.288
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Bumgarner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Slater ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.545
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|1
|12
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|030—4
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|400
|30x—8
|11
|1
a-homered for Dyson in the 4th. b-struck out for Mikolas in the 5th. c-struck out for Moronta in the 6th. d-grounded out for Ponce de Leon in the 7th. e-flied out for Wong in the 8th. f-lined out for Watson in the 8th. g-singled for Brebbia in the 9th.
E_O’Neill (2), Posey (2). LOB_St. Louis 7, San Francisco 6. 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Goldschmidt (16), off Watson; Slater (2), off Mikolas; Sandoval (11), off Webb. RBIs_Goldschmidt 4 (37), Dickerson (17), Sandoval 3 (33), Slater 4 (9). SB_Yastrzemski (1). SF_Sandoval. S_Mikolas.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman, Fowler, Wieters); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_O’Neill, Panik. GIDP_J.Martinez, Wieters.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Sandoval, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 5-9
|4
|6
|5
|4
|0
|6
|72
|4.53
|Ponce de Leon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.16
|Webb
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|27
|4.45
|Brebbia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.12
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|39
|4.03
|Dyson, W, 3-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.36
|Moronta
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|2.72
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.17
|Watson
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|3.38
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0. HBP_Mikolas (Dickerson), Moronta (Wong), Watson (DeJong).
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:13. A_32,487 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.