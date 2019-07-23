Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGATOURS

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

Site: Memphis, Tenn.

Course: TPC Southwind.

Purse: $10.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,845,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

Last year: Thomas won his first World Golf Championships event at Firestone with a four-shot victory over Kyle Stanley.

Last week: Shane Lowry won the British Open.

Last WGC: Kevin Kisner won the Dell Match Play.

Notes: Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler are among those skipping the World Golf Championship, which comes a week after the final major in Northern Ireland. … This takes the place of the FedEx St. Jude Classic, which previously had been a regular PGA Tour event a week before the U.S. Open. … The WGC previously was held at Firestone Country Club since 1999, except for one year at Sahalee. … Dustin Johnson won last year at the St. Jude Classic; Thomas is the defending champion of the tournament, winning his first WGC title. … Memphis is one of the few PGA Tour stops that Woods never played. … Johnson is the only player in the field who has won at the TPC Southwind when it was a regular PGA Tour event. … Memphis had only nine of the top 50 in the world ranking last year. … Fowler already missed one WGC this year when he did not play the Dell Match Play. … There are two tournaments left before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.

Next WGC: HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Oct. 31-Nov 3.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

THE EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evian-les-Bains, France.

Course: Evian Resort GC.

Purse: $4.1 million. Winner’s share: $615,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Angela Stanford.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Notes: The LPGA Tour hits an important stretch with consecutive weeks of majors in England and France, and the Solheim Cup in Scotland the second week in September. … Jin Young Ko, Jeungeun Lee6 and Hannah Green have won the first three majors of the season. … Stanford captured her first LPGA major last year at age 40 when she won the Evian Championship. … The tournament previously was held in September and moved to late July. … The Evian Championship began in 1994, then became part of the LPGA Tour schedule in 2000, and the LPGA designated it a major in 2013. … Inbee Park is a past winner, but not since it was declared a major. It is the only major she has not won. … Helen Alfredsson won the inaugural Evian. Annika Sorenstam won the first Evian when it was an LPGA event. Suzann Pettersen won the first Evian that was played as a major championship. … Swedish players have won the Evian seven times, the most of any country.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Reno, Nev.

Course: Montreaux Golf & CC.

Purse: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $630,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Andrew Putnam.

FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka.

Last week: Shane Lowry won the British Open and Jim Herman won the Barbasol Championship.

Notes: The field includes six players who were at the British Open last week. Branden Grace and Doc Redman made the cut at Royal Portrush. … Redman is the equivalent of No. 116 in the FedEx Cup as he tries to earn a full PGA Tour card for next year. … This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, with five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie, loss of one point for a bogey and loss of two points for a double bogey or worse. … The winner gets into the PGA Championship next year, but not the Masters. … Andrea Pavan has been given an exemption. The Italian won the BMW International Open in Germany and missed the cut last week at the British Open. … John Daly is in the field and has permission to ride a cart. He rode last week in Kentucky and missed the cut.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS AND STAYSURE TOUR

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Lytham St. Annes, England.

Course: Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon-2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Retief Goosen won the Senior Players Championship.

Notes: The winner is exempt into the British Open next year at Royal St. George’s. … This is the last of five major championships on the PGA Tour Champions. … Tom Lehman, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke played last week at Royal Portrush. None made the cut. … Lehman won his only major at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 1996 over Ernie Els, then won at Lytham 16 years later. … Steve Stricker has won two of the four majors played this year. He trails Scott McCarron in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. … McCarron is the only three-time winner on the PGA Tour champions this year. His only major was the Senior Players Championship two years ago. … Goosen is coming off a victory at Firestone in the Senior Players Championship.

Next tournament: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Aug. 16-18.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions and www.staysuretour.com/europeantour

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Mo.

Course: Highland Springs CC.

Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Martin Trainer.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Kristoffer Ventura won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Next week: Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Shane Lowry won the British Open.

Next tournament: D+D Real Czech Masters on Aug. 15-18.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Online: www.europeantour.com

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: The CDPHP Open, Capital Hills at Albany, Albany, N.Y. Defending champion: Kendall Dye. Online: www.symetratour.com

PGA Tour China: Dongguan Open, Mission Hills Dongguan GC (Norman Course), Dongguan, China. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Japan LPGA: Century 21 Ladies Golf Tournament, Ishizaka GC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Kristen Gillman. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

USGA: U.S. Junior Girls, SentryWorld, Stevens Points, Wis. Defending champion: Yealimi Noh. Online: www.usga.org

