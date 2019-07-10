Listen Live Sports

Griner, Bonner combine for 47 points, Mercury beat Mystics

July 10, 2019 1:49 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner had 25 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-68 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Griner and Bonner each scored 15 points in the first half, and Phoenix used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 49-44 lead at the break. The Mercury led 70-58 at the end of the third quarter and held Washington to 10 fourth-quarter points.

Briann January added 18 points and six rebounds for Phoenix (7-6).

Tianna Hawkins paced Washington (9-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Ariel Atkins added 14 points. The Mystics lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Washington forward Elena Delle Donne did not play after suffering a nasal fracture during the first quarter against Los Angeles on Sunday. She’s averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.

