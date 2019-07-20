Listen Live Sports

Griner scores 17, Mercury beat Wings 70-66

July 20, 2019 10:49 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brittney Griner had 17 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Saturday night.

Leilani Mitchell added 13 points and hit three free throws with 19.9 seconds left to give the Mercury (9-8) a 67-63 lead. Bonner split a pair of free throws with 14.2 seconds left and Griner made two foul shots with 8.5 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Wings (5-14) had a brief rally late after missing their first 13 field-goal attempts of the fourth quarter and falling behind 62-56. Glory Johnson broke the field-goal drought with a driving layup and Theresa Plaisance followed with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 1:28 left.

Kayla Thornton had 16 points, Johnson added 15 and Plaisance scored 10 for Dallas.

The Mercury beat the Wings 69-64 in Phoenix on Wednesday.

