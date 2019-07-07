Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Griner scores 31, hits 2 late FTs, as Mercury beat Dream

July 7, 2019 8:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored a season-high 31 points, including two free throws with 3.1 seconds left, to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 65-63 on Sunday.

Griner was 11-of-15 shooting and finished with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Leilani Mitchell added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner had 11 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for Phoenix (6-6).

Atlanta’s Brittney Sykes hit two free throws, Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery made back-to-back 3-pointers and Elizabeth Williams made a layup to cap a 10-0 run that made it 63-all with 16.7 seconds remaining. After Griner’s foul shots, Bonner stole a pass from Sykes to seal it.

Sykes led the Dream (3-10) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, both season highs. They have lost five of their last six.

Advertisement

Mitchell sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws by Essence Carson in an 8-0 run that gave Phoenix a 55-50 lead early in the fourth quarter and the Mercury never again trailed. Atlanta twice pulled within three before Griner converted a 3-point play and, after Montgomery missed on the other end, added an offensive rebound and a putback before hitting Sancho Lyttle for a layup that gave the Mercury a 63-53 lead with five minutes to play.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Phoenix has won four of its last five.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.