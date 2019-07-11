Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies announce addition of ex-Timberwolves guard Jones

July 11, 2019 8:29 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have officially announced that they’ve added guard Tyus Jones, a restricted free agent who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

The Timberwolves already had issued a statement late Tuesday night wishing Jones luck in Memphis, an indication they didn’t plan to match the Grizzlies’ offer sheet to him. The Grizzlies didn’t make a formal announcement until issuing their own release Thursday night.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but ESPN has reported that the Grizzlies had given Jones a three-year offer sheet worth $28 million.

Jones averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 22.9 minutes for Minnesota last season. The 23-year-old set an NBA single-season record with a 6.96 assist-turnover ratio.

Jones, who is 6-foot-2, will wear No. 21 for the Grizzlies.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

