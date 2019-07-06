Listen Live Sports

Grizzlies to retire Conley’s No. 11 jersey

July 6, 2019 5:12 pm
 
The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Mike Conley’s No. 11 jersey.

Conley played for Memphis for 12 seasons before he was traded to Utah in a move that was approved by the NBA on Saturday.

Grizzlies Owner Robert J. Pera says in a release that Conley “represented the Grizzlies and the City of Memphis with true heart and class during his 12 seasons. His talent, determination and resilience elevated our team to a perennial playoff contender, and his altruism and sportsmanship helped shape the community focused nature of our franchise.”

The 31-year-old Conley averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists in 70 games in his last season with the Grizzlies.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

