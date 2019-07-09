Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 8 5 .615 — Nationals (Nationals) 7 5 .583 ½ Mets (Mets) 6 5 .545 1 Astros (Astros) 6 7 .462 2 Cardinals (Cardinals) 4 9 .308 4 North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 10 2 .833 — Tigers West (Tigers) 7 4 .636 2½ Phillies East (Phillies) 5 5 .500 4 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 5 5 .500 4 Tigers East (Tigers) 4 6 .400 5 Yankees East (Yankees) 3 7 .300 6 Yankees West (Yankees) 3 8 .273 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 9 2 .818 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 7 6 .538 3 Pirates (Pirates) 6 6 .500 3½ Rays (Rays) 5 7 .417 4½ Twins (Twins) 5 7 .417 4½ Braves (Braves) 3 7 .300 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Phillies East 7, Yankees West 3, 8 innings

Phillies West 7, Tigers East 1

Orioles at Braves, ppd.

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Twins at Pirates, ppd.

Red Sox 7, Rays 2

Marlins 13, Astros 9

Wednesday’s Games

Blue Jays at Tigers West, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, ppd.

Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.

Astros at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Twins at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Rays, 12 p.m.

Braves at Red Sox, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Yankees East, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tigers West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Phillies East, ppd.

Tigers East at Yankees West, ppd.

Rays at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Yankees West at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Twins, 12 p.m.

Mets at Astros, 12 p.m.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Braves, 12 p.m.

Nationals at Marlins, 12 p.m.

