Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gulf Coast League

July 9, 2019 6:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 8 5 .615
Nationals (Nationals) 7 5 .583 ½
Mets (Mets) 6 5 .545 1
Astros (Astros) 6 7 .462 2
Cardinals (Cardinals) 4 9 .308 4
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 10 2 .833
Tigers West (Tigers) 7 4 .636
Phillies East (Phillies) 5 5 .500 4
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 5 5 .500 4
Tigers East (Tigers) 4 6 .400 5
Yankees East (Yankees) 3 7 .300 6
Yankees West (Yankees) 3 8 .273
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 9 2 .818
Red Sox (Red Sox) 7 6 .538 3
Pirates (Pirates) 6 6 .500
Rays (Rays) 5 7 .417
Twins (Twins) 5 7 .417
Braves (Braves) 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Phillies East 7, Yankees West 3, 8 innings

Phillies West 7, Tigers East 1

Orioles at Braves, ppd.

Advertisement

Orioles at Braves, ppd.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Twins at Pirates, ppd.

Red Sox 7, Rays 2

Marlins 13, Astros 9

Wednesday’s Games

Blue Jays at Tigers West, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Tigers East, ppd.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.

Astros at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Twins at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Rays, 12 p.m.

Braves at Red Sox, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Yankees East, 12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tigers West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Phillies East, ppd.

Tigers East at Yankees West, ppd.

Rays at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Yankees West at Tigers East, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Twins, 12 p.m.

Mets at Astros, 12 p.m.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Braves, 12 p.m.

Nationals at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.