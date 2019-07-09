Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Nationals (Nationals)
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Mets (Mets)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Astros (Astros)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Pirates (Pirates)
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|Rays (Rays)
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Twins (Twins)
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Braves (Braves)
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
___
Phillies East 7, Yankees West 3, 8 innings
Phillies West 7, Tigers East 1
Orioles at Braves, ppd.
Orioles at Braves, ppd.
Cardinals 6, Nationals 3
Twins at Pirates, ppd.
Red Sox 7, Rays 2
Marlins 13, Astros 9
Blue Jays at Tigers West, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Tigers East, ppd.
Cardinals at Mets, 12 p.m.
Astros at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Twins at Orioles, 12 p.m.
Tigers East at Phillies East, 12 p.m.
Pirates at Rays, 12 p.m.
Braves at Red Sox, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Yankees East, 12 p.m.
Tigers West at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Phillies East, ppd.
Tigers East at Yankees West, ppd.
Rays at Pirates, 12 p.m.
Yankees West at Tigers East, 12 p.m.
Orioles at Twins, 12 p.m.
Mets at Astros, 12 p.m.
Phillies East at Blue Jays, 12 p.m.
Red Sox at Braves, 12 p.m.
Nationals at Marlins, 12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.