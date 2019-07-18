Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mets (Mets)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Nationals (Nationals)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Marlins (Marlins)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Astros (Astros)
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Rays (Rays)
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Braves (Braves)
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|Twins (Twins)
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
___
Tigers East 9, Phillies East 8, 13 innings
Nationals at Mets, cancelled
Nationals at Mets, ppd.
Yankees East 8, Phillies West 5
Phillies East 6, Tigers East 3
Tigers West 12, Blue Jays 3
Cardinals 9, Marlins 1
Yankees West at Tigers East, ppd.
Phillies East at Blue Jays, ppd.
Braves at Rays, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Braves at Rays, Game 2, TBD
Astros at Marlins, 12 p.m.
Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Pirates at Orioles, 12 p.m.
Blue Jays at Phillies East, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Tigers West, 12 p.m.
Red Sox at Twins, 12 p.m.
Tigers East at Yankees West, 12 p.m.
Cardinals at Mets, 10 a.m.
Astros at Nationals, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.
Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.
Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.
Yankees East at Tigers East, 10 a.m.
Blue Jays at Yankees West, 10 a.m.
Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.
