Gulf Coast League

July 18, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Mets (Mets) 12 7 .632
Nationals (Nationals) 10 9 .526 2
Marlins (Marlins) 11 10 .524 2
Cardinals (Cardinals) 9 12 .429 4
Astros (Astros) 8 12 .400
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 14 4 .778
Tigers West (Tigers) 12 7 .632
Phillies East (Phillies) 9 8 .529
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 9 9 .500 5
Yankees West (Yankees) 7 10 .412
Yankees East (Yankees) 7 12 .368
Tigers East (Tigers) 5 13 .278 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 13 5 .722
Red Sox (Red Sox) 10 9 .526
Rays (Rays) 10 9 .526
Braves (Braves) 7 9 .438 5
Twins (Twins) 8 11 .421
Pirates (Pirates) 7 12 .368

Thursday’s Games

Tigers East 9, Phillies East 8, 13 innings

Nationals at Mets, cancelled

Nationals at Mets, ppd.

Yankees East 8, Phillies West 5

Phillies East 6, Tigers East 3

Tigers West 12, Blue Jays 3

Cardinals 9, Marlins 1

Friday’s Games

Yankees West at Tigers East, ppd.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, ppd.

Braves at Rays, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Braves at Rays, Game 2, TBD

Astros at Marlins, 12 p.m.

Cardinals at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Phillies East, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 12 p.m.

Tigers East at Yankees West, 12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cardinals at Mets, 10 a.m.

Astros at Nationals, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Phillies West, 10 a.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 10 a.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 10 a.m.

Yankees East at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Blue Jays at Yankees West, 10 a.m.

Rays at Braves, 10 a.m.

