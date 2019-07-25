Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Astros (Astros)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Rays (Rays)
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|Twins (Twins)
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Braves (Braves)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Pirates (Pirates)
|9
|15
|.375
|8
___
Braves at Red Sox, ppd.
Braves at Red Sox, ppd.
Twins at Orioles, ppd.
Yankees West at Phillies East, ppd.
Pirates at Rays, ppd.
Phillies West at Tigers East, ppd.
Tigers West at Yankees East, ppd.
Astros 2, Nationals 1
Mets 6, Cardinals 1
Tigers East at Phillies East, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers East at Phillies East, Game 2, TBD
Astros at Mets, 12 p.m.
Marlins at Nationals, 12 p.m.
Orioles at Pirates, 12 p.m.
Twins at Red Sox, 12 p.m.
Blue Jays at Tigers West, 12 p.m.
Phillies West at Yankees East, 12 p.m.
Rays at Braves, 6:05 p.m.
Mets at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Pirates at Orioles, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD
Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.
Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.
Cardinals at Astros, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
