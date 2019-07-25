Listen Live Sports

...

Gulf Coast League

July 25, 2019 11:43 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 16 10 .615
Mets (Mets) 14 11 .560
Astros (Astros) 12 14 .462 4
Cardinals (Cardinals) 12 15 .444
Nationals (Nationals) 11 15 .423 5
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 15 7 .682
Tigers West (Tigers) 13 9 .591 2
Phillies East (Phillies) 12 9 .571
Yankees West (Yankees) 10 13 .435
Tigers East (Tigers) 10 13 .435
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 10 13 .435
Yankees East (Yankees) 8 14 .364 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 17 7 .708
Red Sox (Red Sox) 12 10 .545 4
Rays (Rays) 12 12 .500 5
Twins (Twins) 11 13 .458 6
Braves (Braves) 9 13 .409 7
Pirates (Pirates) 9 15 .375 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Braves at Red Sox, ppd.

Braves at Red Sox, ppd.

Twins at Orioles, ppd.

Yankees West at Phillies East, ppd.

Pirates at Rays, ppd.

Phillies West at Tigers East, ppd.

Tigers West at Yankees East, ppd.

Astros 2, Nationals 1

Mets 6, Cardinals 1

Friday’s Games

Tigers East at Phillies East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Phillies East, Game 2, TBD

Astros at Mets, 12 p.m.

Marlins at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Yankees East, 12 p.m.

Rays at Braves, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mets at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

