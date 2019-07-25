Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 16 10 .615 — Mets (Mets) 14 11 .560 1½ Astros (Astros) 12 14 .462 4 Cardinals (Cardinals) 12 15 .444 4½ Nationals (Nationals) 11 15 .423 5 North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 15 7 .682 — Tigers West (Tigers) 13 9 .591 2 Phillies East (Phillies) 12 9 .571 2½ Yankees West (Yankees) 10 13 .435 5½ Tigers East (Tigers) 10 13 .435 5½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 10 13 .435 5½ Yankees East (Yankees) 8 14 .364 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 17 7 .708 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 12 10 .545 4 Rays (Rays) 12 12 .500 5 Twins (Twins) 11 13 .458 6 Braves (Braves) 9 13 .409 7 Pirates (Pirates) 9 15 .375 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Braves at Red Sox, ppd.

Twins at Orioles, ppd.

Yankees West at Phillies East, ppd.

Pirates at Rays, ppd.

Phillies West at Tigers East, ppd.

Tigers West at Yankees East, ppd.

Astros 2, Nationals 1

Mets 6, Cardinals 1

Friday’s Games

Tigers East at Phillies East, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers East at Phillies East, Game 2, TBD

Astros at Mets, 12 p.m.

Marlins at Nationals, 12 p.m.

Orioles at Pirates, 12 p.m.

Twins at Red Sox, 12 p.m.

Blue Jays at Tigers West, 12 p.m.

Phillies West at Yankees East, 12 p.m.

Rays at Braves, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mets at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

