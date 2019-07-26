Gulf Coast League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Marlins (Marlins) 17 10 .630 — Mets (Mets) 15 11 .577 1½ Cardinals (Cardinals) 12 15 .444 5 Astros (Astros) 12 15 .444 5 Nationals (Nationals) 11 16 .407 6 North Division W L Pct. GB Phillies West (Phillies) 15 7 .682 — Phillies East (Phillies) 12 9 .571 2½ Tigers West (Tigers) 13 10 .565 2½ Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 11 13 .458 5 Yankees West (Yankees) 10 13 .435 5½ Tigers East (Tigers) 10 13 .435 5½ Yankees East (Yankees) 8 14 .364 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Orioles (Orioles) 17 8 .680 — Red Sox (Red Sox) 13 10 .565 3 Rays (Rays) 12 12 .500 4½ Twins (Twins) 11 14 .440 6 Braves (Braves) 9 13 .409 6½ Pirates (Pirates) 10 15 .400 7

___

Friday’s Games

Tigers East at Phillies East, ppd.

Mets 1, Astros 0

Marlins 6, Nationals 0

Pirates 9, Orioles 8

Red Sox 10, Twins 4

Blue Jays 6, Tigers West 2

Rays at Braves, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mets at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nationals at Mets, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Mets, Game 2, TBD

Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

