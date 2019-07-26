Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gulf Coast League

July 26, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Marlins (Marlins) 17 10 .630
Mets (Mets) 15 11 .577
Cardinals (Cardinals) 12 15 .444 5
Astros (Astros) 12 15 .444 5
Nationals (Nationals) 11 16 .407 6
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Phillies West (Phillies) 15 7 .682
Phillies East (Phillies) 12 9 .571
Tigers West (Tigers) 13 10 .565
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 11 13 .458 5
Yankees West (Yankees) 10 13 .435
Tigers East (Tigers) 10 13 .435
Yankees East (Yankees) 8 14 .364 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Orioles (Orioles) 17 8 .680
Red Sox (Red Sox) 13 10 .565 3
Rays (Rays) 12 12 .500
Twins (Twins) 11 14 .440 6
Braves (Braves) 9 13 .409
Pirates (Pirates) 10 15 .400 7

___

Friday’s Games

Tigers East at Phillies East, ppd.

Tigers East at Phillies East, ppd.

Mets 1, Astros 0

Marlins 6, Nationals 0

Pirates 9, Orioles 8

Red Sox 10, Twins 4

Blue Jays 6, Tigers West 2

Rays at Braves, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mets at Marlins, 10 a.m.

Pirates at Orioles, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD

Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.

Yankees West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.

Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.

Cardinals at Astros, 10 a.m.

Phillies East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Nationals at Mets, Game 1, 10 a.m.

Nationals at Mets, Game 2, TBD

Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.

