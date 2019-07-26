Gulf Coast League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Marlins (Marlins)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Mets (Mets)
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Astros (Astros)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Nationals (Nationals)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies West (Phillies)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Phillies East (Phillies)
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Tigers West (Tigers)
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Yankees West (Yankees)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Tigers East (Tigers)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Yankees East (Yankees)
|8
|14
|.364
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Orioles (Orioles)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Rays (Rays)
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Twins (Twins)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Braves (Braves)
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
___
Tigers East at Phillies East, ppd.
Tigers East at Phillies East, ppd.
Mets 1, Astros 0
Marlins 6, Nationals 0
Pirates 9, Orioles 8
Red Sox 10, Twins 4
Blue Jays 6, Tigers West 2
Rays at Braves, 6:05 p.m.
Mets at Marlins, 10 a.m.
Pirates at Orioles, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Tigers West at Phillies West, Game 2, TBD
Braves at Rays, 10 a.m.
Yankees West at Tigers East, 10 a.m.
Red Sox at Twins, 10 a.m.
Cardinals at Astros, 10 a.m.
Phillies East at Blue Jays, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Mets, Game 1, 10 a.m.
Nationals at Mets, Game 2, TBD
Marlins at Cardinals, 10 a.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.