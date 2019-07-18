Hall of Fame First Year Eligible Inductees

Hank Aaron, of, 1982
Ernie Banks, ss-1b, 1977
Johnny Bench, c, 1989
Wade Boggs, 3b. 2005
George Brett, 3b, 1999
Lou Brock, of, 1985
Rod Carew, 2b-1b, 1991
Steve Carlton, p, 1994
Ty Cobb, of, 1936
Dennis Eckersley, p, 2004
Bob Feller, p, 1962
Bob Gibson, p, 1981
Tom Glavine, p, 2014
Ken Griffey Jr., of, 2016
Tony Gwynn, of, 2007
Roy Halladay, p, 2019
Rickey Henderson, of, 2009
Reggie Jackson, of, 1993
Randy Johnson, p, 2015
Walter Johnson, p, 1936
Chipper Jones, 3b, 2018
Al Kaline, of, 1980
Sandy Koufax, p, 1971
Greg Maddux, p, 2014
Mickey Mantle, of-1b, 1974
Pedro Martinez, p, 2015
Christy Mathewson, p, 1936
Willie Mays, of, 1979
Willie McCovey, 1b, 1986
Paul Molitor, inf-dh, 2004
Joe Morgan, 2b, 1990
Eddie Murray, 1b, 2003
Stan Musial, of-1b, 1969
Jim Palmer, p, 1990
Kirby Puckett, of, 2001
Cal Ripken Jr., ss, 2007
Mariano Rivera, p, 2019
Brooks Robinson, 3b, 1983
Frank Robinson, of-dh, 1982
Jackie Robinson, inf, 1962
Ivan Rodriguez, c, 2017
Babe Ruth, of-p, 1936
Nolan Ryan, p, 1999
Mike Schmidt, 3b, 1995
Tom Seaver, p, 1992
Ozzie Smith, ss, 2002
John Smoltz, p, 2015
Warren Spahn, p, 1973
Willie Stargell, of-1b, 1988
Frank Thomas, 1b-dh, 2014
Jim Thome, 1b-dh, 2018
Honus Wagner, ss, 1936
Ted Williams, of, 1966
Dave Winfield, of, 2001
Carl Yastrzemski, of-1b, 1989
Robin Yount, inf-of, 1999
