Harold Baines Career Stats

|Regular Season
|Year Team
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|1980 ChW
|491
|55
|125
|13
|49
|.255
|1981 ChW
|280
|42
|80
|10
|41
|.286
|1982 ChW
|608
|89
|165
|25
|105
|.271
|1983 ChW
|596
|76
|167
|20
|99
|.280
|1984 ChW
|569
|72
|173
|29
|94
|.304
|1985 ChW
|640
|86
|198
|22
|113
|.309
|1986 ChW
|570
|72
|169
|21
|88
|.296
|1987 ChW
|505
|59
|148
|20
|93
|.293
|1988 ChW
|599
|55
|166
|13
|81
|.277
|1989 ChW-Tex
|505
|73
|156
|16
|72
|.309
|1990 Tex-Oak
|415
|52
|118
|16
|65
|.284
|1991 Oak
|488
|76
|144
|20
|90
|.295
|1992 Oak
|478
|58
|121
|16
|76
|.253
|1993 Bal
|416
|64
|130
|20
|78
|.313
|1994 Bal
|326
|44
|96
|16
|54
|.294
|1995 Bal
|385
|60
|115
|24
|63
|.299
|1996 ChW
|495
|80
|154
|22
|95
|.311
|1997 ChW-Bal
|452
|55
|136
|16
|67
|.301
|1998 Bal
|293
|40
|88
|9
|57
|.300
|1999 Bal
|345
|57
|111
|24
|81
|.322
|1999 Cle
|85
|5
|23
|1
|22
|.271
|2000 Bal-ChW
|283
|26
|72
|11
|39
|.254
|2001 ChW
|84
|3
|11
|0
|6
|.131
|Totals
|9908
|1299
|2866
|384
|1628
|.289
|Division Series
|Year Opp.
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|1997 Sea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.400
|1999 Bos
|14
|1
|5
|1
|4
|.357
|2000 Sea
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|23
|4
|8
|2
|5
|.348
|League Championship Series
|Year Opp.
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|1983 Bal
|16
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|1990 Bos
|14
|2
|5
|0
|3
|.357
|1992 Tor
|25
|6
|11
|1
|4
|.440
|1997 Cle
|17
|1
|6
|1
|2
|.353
|Totals
|72
|9
|24
|2
|9
|.333
|World Series
|Year, Opp.
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|Avg
|1990, Cin
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.143
