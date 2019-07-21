Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harold Baines Career Stats

July 21, 2019 12:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Regular Season
Year Team AB R H HR RBI Avg
1980 ChW 491 55 125 13 49 .255
1981 ChW 280 42 80 10 41 .286
1982 ChW 608 89 165 25 105 .271
1983 ChW 596 76 167 20 99 .280
1984 ChW 569 72 173 29 94 .304
1985 ChW 640 86 198 22 113 .309
1986 ChW 570 72 169 21 88 .296
1987 ChW 505 59 148 20 93 .293
1988 ChW 599 55 166 13 81 .277
1989 ChW-Tex 505 73 156 16 72 .309
1990 Tex-Oak 415 52 118 16 65 .284
1991 Oak 488 76 144 20 90 .295
1992 Oak 478 58 121 16 76 .253
1993 Bal 416 64 130 20 78 .313
1994 Bal 326 44 96 16 54 .294
1995 Bal 385 60 115 24 63 .299
1996 ChW 495 80 154 22 95 .311
1997 ChW-Bal 452 55 136 16 67 .301
1998 Bal 293 40 88 9 57 .300
1999 Bal 345 57 111 24 81 .322
1999 Cle 85 5 23 1 22 .271
2000 Bal-ChW 283 26 72 11 39 .254
2001 ChW 84 3 11 0 6 .131
Totals 9908 1299 2866 384 1628 .289
Division Series
Year Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg
1997 Sea 5 2 2 1 1 .400
1999 Bos 14 1 5 1 4 .357
2000 Sea 4 1 1 0 0 .250
Totals 23 4 8 2 5 .348
League Championship Series
Year Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg
1983 Bal 16 0 2 0 0 .125
1990 Bos 14 2 5 0 3 .357
1992 Tor 25 6 11 1 4 .440
1997 Cle 17 1 6 1 2 .353
Totals 72 9 24 2 9 .333
World Series
Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg
1990, Cin 7 1 1 1 2 .143

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.