Harold Baines Stats

July 18, 2019
 
Regular Season
Year, Team AB R H HR RBI Avg
1980, ChW 491 55 125 13 49 .255
1981, ChW 280 42 80 10 41 .286
1982, ChW 608 89 165 25 105 .271
1983, ChW 596 76 167 20 99 .280
1984, ChW 569 72 173 29 94 .304
1985, ChW 640 86 198 22 113 .309
1986, ChW 570 72 169 21 88 .296
1987, ChW 505 59 148 20 93 .293
1988, ChW 599 55 166 13 81 .277
1989, ChW-Tex 505 73 156 16 72 .309
1990, Tex-Oak 415 52 118 16 65 .284
1991, Oak 488 76 144 20 90 .295
1992, Oak 478 58 121 16 76 .253
1993, Bal 416 64 130 20 78 .313
1994, Bal 326 44 96 16 54 .294
1995, Bal 385 60 115 24 63 .299
1996, ChW 495 80 154 22 95 .311
1997, ChW-Bal 452 55 136 16 67 .301
1998, Bal 293 40 88 9 57 .300
1999, Bal 345 57 111 24 81 .322
1999, Cle 85 5 23 1 22 .271
2000, Bal-ChW 283 26 72 11 39 .254
2001, ChW 84 3 11 0 6 .131
Totals 9908 1299 2866 384 1628 .289

___

Division Series
Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg
1997, Sea 5 2 2 1 1 .400
1999, Bos 14 1 5 1 4 .357
2000, Sea 4 1 1 0 0 .250
Totals 23 4 8 2 5 .348

___

League Championship Series
Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg
1983, Bal 16 0 2 0 0 .125
1990, Bos 14 2 5 0 3 .357
1992, Tor 25 6 11 1 4 .440
1997, Cle 17 1 6 1 2 .353
Totals 72 9 24 2 9 .333

___

World Series
Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg
1990, Cin 7 1 1 1 2 .143

