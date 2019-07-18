Harold Baines Stats

Regular Season Year, Team AB R H HR RBI Avg 1980, ChW 491 55 125 13 49 .255 1981, ChW 280 42 80 10 41 .286 1982, ChW 608 89 165 25 105 .271 1983, ChW 596 76 167 20 99 .280 1984, ChW 569 72 173 29 94 .304 1985, ChW 640 86 198 22 113 .309 1986, ChW 570 72 169 21 88 .296 1987, ChW 505 59 148 20 93 .293 1988, ChW 599 55 166 13 81 .277 1989, ChW-Tex 505 73 156 16 72 .309 1990, Tex-Oak 415 52 118 16 65 .284 1991, Oak 488 76 144 20 90 .295 1992, Oak 478 58 121 16 76 .253 1993, Bal 416 64 130 20 78 .313 1994, Bal 326 44 96 16 54 .294 1995, Bal 385 60 115 24 63 .299 1996, ChW 495 80 154 22 95 .311 1997, ChW-Bal 452 55 136 16 67 .301 1998, Bal 293 40 88 9 57 .300 1999, Bal 345 57 111 24 81 .322 1999, Cle 85 5 23 1 22 .271 2000, Bal-ChW 283 26 72 11 39 .254 2001, ChW 84 3 11 0 6 .131 Totals 9908 1299 2866 384 1628 .289

___

Division Series Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg 1997, Sea 5 2 2 1 1 .400 1999, Bos 14 1 5 1 4 .357 2000, Sea 4 1 1 0 0 .250 Totals 23 4 8 2 5 .348

___

League Championship Series Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg 1983, Bal 16 0 2 0 0 .125 1990, Bos 14 2 5 0 3 .357 1992, Tor 25 6 11 1 4 .440 1997, Cle 17 1 6 1 2 .353 Totals 72 9 24 2 9 .333

___

World Series Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI Avg 1990, Cin 7 1 1 1 2 .143

