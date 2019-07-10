Listen Live Sports

Hayes scores 18, Dream beat Sun 78-75

July 10, 2019 1:31 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 78-75 on Wednesday.

Alex Bentley sank an open 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining to give Atlanta a 72-67 lead. Connecticut got within 76-75 after Courtney Williams made her first 3-pointer of the game with 10.5 seconds left. Bentley added two free throws for a three-point lead and Williams was short on a 3 at the buzzer.

Renee Montgomery added 12 points and Bentley 11 for Atlanta (4-10). Jessica Breland grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds. The Dream overcame 20 turnovers to beat the Sun for the first time in three games this season.

Williams led Connecticut (9-6) with 13 points. Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and five assists. Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.5 points, was just 3 of 8 from the field for seven points.

