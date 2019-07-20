Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hernandez scores winner for Leeds in injury time

July 20, 2019 7:49 am
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute of injury time on Saturday to give Leeds a 2-1 win over the A-League’s Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 34-year-old Spaniard cut in from the right side of the goal, fought off several challenges and drilled the ball into the corner of the Wanderers net.

The Wanderers, managed by former German international Markus Babbel, leveled the score at 1-1 in the 48th minute when midfielder Kwame Yeboah converted a perfect through ball from Keanu Baccus.

Teen midfielder Mateusz Bogusz scored from the edge of the box in the ninth minute to give Leeds the early lead. The 17-year-old took a pass from winger Jack Harrison and launched the ball into the top left corner of the net.

Bogusz limped off in the 82nd and later had strapping placed on his left leg.

Leeds, which plays in English soccer’s second-tier Championship, lost 4-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday in Perth.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

